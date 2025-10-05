Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $11.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

