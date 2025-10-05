Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

