Apexium Financial LP Sells 112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Apexium Financial LP decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

