Hill Island Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Hill Island Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

