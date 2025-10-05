Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.