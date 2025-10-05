Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $762.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.