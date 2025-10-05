Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

