Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

PFE opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

