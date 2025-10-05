RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $166.73 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

