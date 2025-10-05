Olistico Wealth LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 938.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

