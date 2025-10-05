Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,211,000 after purchasing an additional 150,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CAT opened at $498.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $504.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.