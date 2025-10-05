Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.