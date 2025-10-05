International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average is $259.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.