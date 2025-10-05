Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.22 and last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 494540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.91.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after buying an additional 178,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,659,000 after acquiring an additional 138,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

