Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 112,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.