iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Boosted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

