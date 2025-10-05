iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

