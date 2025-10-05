Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,093,367.28. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

