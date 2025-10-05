Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

