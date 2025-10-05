Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.98 and its 200-day moving average is $274.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

