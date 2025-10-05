Innovative Wealth Building LLC Sells 16,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

