Diligent Investors LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.