Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Vested Financial Planning LLC

Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

