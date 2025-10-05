Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Increased by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.5% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $762.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

