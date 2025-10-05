Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $163.14 and last traded at $164.67. 41,731,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 46,384,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

