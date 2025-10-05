O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,206,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,340,000 after buying an additional 111,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,970,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,213.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,183.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,028.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

