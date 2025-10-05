Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.