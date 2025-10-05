O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

