Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

