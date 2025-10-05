The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $790.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $755.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

