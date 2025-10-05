Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

