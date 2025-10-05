iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $367.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $369.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

