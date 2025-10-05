Apexium Financial LP Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

