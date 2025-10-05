Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 2,415 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.01. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $283.80 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.