Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 4.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,160.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

