Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

