Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.