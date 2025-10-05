Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $173.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a PE ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

