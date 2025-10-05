PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

