OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 69,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,589 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $113,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

