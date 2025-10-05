Innovative Wealth Building LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.97 and its 200 day moving average is $424.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

