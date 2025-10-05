VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

