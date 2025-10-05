Legacy Trust Has $231,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.