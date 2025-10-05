Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 984 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

