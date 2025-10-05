JSF Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,541,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.