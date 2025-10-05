Olistico Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.