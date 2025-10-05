BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,213.67.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,028.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

