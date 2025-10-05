Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

