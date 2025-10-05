Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 1,650 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

