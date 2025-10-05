Apexium Financial LP Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

